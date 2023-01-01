Menu
2009 Dodge Dakota

148,887 KM

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

Contact Seller
SXT AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

148,887KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10528494
  • Stock #: D110770CXZ
  • VIN: 1D3HE32KX9S813746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D110770CXZ
  • Mileage 148,887 KM

Vehicle Description

16 x 8.0 Cast Aluminum Wheels, 3.55 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM CD MP3 Radio, AM/FM radio, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Block heater, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Centre Armrest Storage, Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver Manual Lumbar Adjust, Dual front impact airbags, Extra Security Group, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 22D, Radio data system, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split Rear 40/40 Folding Seat, Stain Repel Seat Fabric, Supplemental Side Airbags, Supplemental Side Curtain Front/Rear Airbags, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers.

SXT 3.7L V6 RWD 4-Speed Automatic VLP
Stone White Clearcoat



AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!



This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions expected.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

ABS Brakes

Additional Features

4X2
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

