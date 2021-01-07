Menu
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

170,288 KM

$5,499

+ tax & licensing
$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

SE

SE

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

170,288KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6418289
  • VIN: 2d8hn44e89r619211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 170,288 KM

Vehicle Description

RH auto sales and services

1408 Victoria at n unit 14 Kitchener, on, n2b 3e2

226-240-7618 or cell 519-731-3041 ........

.dont miss this one,,,,,,,

2009 Dodge grand caravan stow and go, 6 cyl, Automatic, 7 passanger, it has a 170288 KM, FWD, nice color, mint condition, no rust, very clean inside and out side, drive very smooth, all power options work, ac, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, power steering, no accidents, and more,,,,,,,,,,,,, certified and 3 months or 3000 km warranty first star power train that cover up to $1000 per claim Please call for test drive appointment asking $ 5499 plus tax and license fee .

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

