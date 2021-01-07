+ taxes & licensing
226-240-7618 or cell 519-731-3041
2009 Dodge grand caravan stow and go, 6 cyl, Automatic, 7 passanger, it has a 170288 KM, FWD, nice color, mint condition, no rust, very clean inside and out side, drive very smooth, all power options work, ac, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, power steering, no accidents, and more,,,,,,,,,,,,, certified and 3 months or 3000 km warranty first star power train that cover up to $1000 per claim Please call for test drive appointment asking $ 5499 plus tax and license fee .
