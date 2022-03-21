2009 Dodge Journey

$7,450 + taxes & licensing 1 7 3 , 9 0 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8790749

8790749 Stock #: 951

951 VIN: 3D4GG47B49T510525

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 173,908 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.