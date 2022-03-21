$7,450+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,450
+ taxes & licensing
2009 Dodge Journey
SE
Location
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
173,908KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8790749
- Stock #: 951
- VIN: 3D4GG47B49T510525
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 173,908 KM
Vehicle Description
* Automatic transmission
* Air Conditioning
* Heated Seats
* Alloy Wheels
* Power Window
* AM/FM
* Keyless entry
* AUX Input
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
$7450+hst licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
