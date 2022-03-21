Menu
2009 Dodge Journey

173,908 KM

Details Description

$7,450

+ tax & licensing
$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2009 Dodge Journey

2009 Dodge Journey

SE

2009 Dodge Journey

SE

Location

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

173,908KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8790749
  • Stock #: 951
  • VIN: 3D4GG47B49T510525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 173,908 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Dodge Journey SUV Automatic: **CERTIFIED**3 YEAR WARRANTY**
* Automatic transmission
* Air Conditioning
* Heated Seats
* Alloy Wheels
* Power Window
* AM/FM
* Keyless entry
* AUX Input


-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
$7450+hst licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5


---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

