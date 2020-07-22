Menu
2009 Dodge Nitro

113,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

2009 Dodge Nitro

2009 Dodge Nitro

SXT

2009 Dodge Nitro

SXT

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

113,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5549085
  Stock #: PC930
  VIN: 1D8GU28K19W516447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # PC930
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS SUV HAS LOW KS AND DRIVES GREAT WITH EVERYTHING WORKING SOLD CERTIFIED AND NO ACCIDENT A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future. Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers. We strive to make buying or leasing your next vehicle a pleasant and rewarding experience. Just ask anyone that has done business with us.WE BUY CARS

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Illuminated Entry
Tilt Steering Column
Map/Dome Reading Lamps
Centre Floor Console
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Luxury front/rear floor mats
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
3.7L V6 Engine
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Rear Window Defroster
Light-tinted solar control glass (all windows forward of B-Pillar)
Body Colour Fender Flares
Fog Lamps
Supplemental Side Air Bags
Dual note horn
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Rear child safety door locks
Driver & front passenger multistage airbags w/occupant classification system
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Body colour front/rear fascia
Roof rack side rails
Rear 60/40 split folding reclining seat
3.73 Axle Ratio
160-amp alternator
Dana 30/186MM front axle
Part time 4-wheel drive
600-amp maintenance free battery
Body colour body side mouldings
Fold-away pwr mirrors
Black license plate brow
Child seat anchor system
Compact spare tire w/tire carrier winch
AM/FM/SIRIUS/CD MP3 radio-inc: (4) speakers, 1 year Sirius service
Corporate 8.25" rear axle
Instrument cluster w/tach, tire pressure monitoring warning lamp

Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

