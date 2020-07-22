2009 Dodge Nitro

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Illuminated Entry Convenience Tilt Steering Column Map/Dome Reading Lamps Centre Floor Console Variable intermittent windshield wipers Luxury front/rear floor mats Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER 3.7L V6 Engine Windows REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER Rear Window Defroster Light-tinted solar control glass (all windows forward of B-Pillar) Trim Body Colour Fender Flares Safety Fog Lamps Supplemental Side Air Bags Dual note horn Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes Rear child safety door locks Driver & front passenger multistage airbags w/occupant classification system Media / Nav / Comm Auxiliary Audio Input Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr windows w/driver one-touch Security Sentry key theft deterrent system Exterior Body colour front/rear fascia Roof rack side rails Seating Rear 60/40 split folding reclining seat

Additional Features 3.73 Axle Ratio 160-amp alternator Dana 30/186MM front axle Part time 4-wheel drive 600-amp maintenance free battery Body colour body side mouldings Fold-away pwr mirrors Black license plate brow Child seat anchor system Compact spare tire w/tire carrier winch AM/FM/SIRIUS/CD MP3 radio-inc: (4) speakers, 1 year Sirius service Corporate 8.25" rear axle Instrument cluster w/tach, tire pressure monitoring warning lamp

