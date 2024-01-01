Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT for sale in Kitchener, ON

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

340,936 KM

Details Features

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 10893396
  2. 10893396
  3. 10893396
  4. 10893396
  5. 10893396
  6. 10893396
  7. 10893396
  8. 10893396
  9. 10893396
  10. 10893396
  11. 10893396
  12. 10893396
  13. 10893396
  14. 10893396
  15. 10893396
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
340,936KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1D3HV18T89S753289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # C3289
  • Mileage 340,936 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 AWD,Certified,GPS,Sunroof,New Tires & Brakes, for sale in Kitchener, ON
2010 Lexus RX 350 AWD,Certified,GPS,Sunroof,New Tires & Brakes, 141,000 MI $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS, Reg. Cab. 8 Ft. Box, V6. for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS, Reg. Cab. 8 Ft. Box, V6. 185,913 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 PJ Trailers Classic Flatdeck 20 FT Tilt Back for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 PJ Trailers Classic Flatdeck 20 FT Tilt Back 0 KM $6,500 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Ram 1500