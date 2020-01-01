Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Ford Focus

SES

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford Focus

SES

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

Contact Seller

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 139,247KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4449441
  • Stock #: 291
  • VIN: 1fahp36nx9w261686
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

RH AUTO SALES & SERVICES
WE HAVE THIS BEAUTIFUL 2009 FORD FOCUS 139247 KM AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION IN VERY GREAT CONDITION NO RUST DRIVE SMOOTH NEVER BEEN IN AN ACCIDENT VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUTSIDE .........
OPTIONS......
POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER STEERING, AC, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, CD AM FM AUX USB, AND MORE ....
3 MONTHS INCLUDE THE PRICE THAT COVER UP TO $ 1000 PER CLAIM FIRST STAR POWER TRAIN .
PLEASE VISIT US RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES AT OUR LOCATION
1408 VICTORIA ST N UNIT 14 KITCHENER, N2B3E2.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US AT 226-240-7618 OR CELL 519-731-3041 AND WE WILL BE HAPPY TO ASSIST YOU.
VISIT US AT RH AUTO SALES FOR TEST DRIVE...........
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services

2006 Chrysler 300
 208,442 KM
$3,195 + tax & lic
RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

226-240-XXXX

(click to show)

226-240-7618

Send A Message