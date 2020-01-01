Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

RH AUTO SALES & SERVICES

WE HAVE THIS BEAUTIFUL 2009 FORD FOCUS 139247 KM AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION IN VERY GREAT CONDITION NO RUST DRIVE SMOOTH NEVER BEEN IN AN ACCIDENT VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUTSIDE .........

OPTIONS......

POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER STEERING, AC, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, CD AM FM AUX USB, AND MORE ....

3 MONTHS INCLUDE THE PRICE THAT COVER UP TO $ 1000 PER CLAIM FIRST STAR POWER TRAIN .

PLEASE VISIT US RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES AT OUR LOCATION

1408 VICTORIA ST N UNIT 14 KITCHENER, N2B3E2.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US AT 226-240-7618 OR CELL 519-731-3041 AND WE WILL BE HAPPY TO ASSIST YOU.

VISIT US AT RH AUTO SALES FOR TEST DRIVE...........

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Stability Control

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.