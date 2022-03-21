2009 Ford Fusion

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 0 4 , 2 1 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8929552

8929552 Stock #: 1014

1014 VIN: 3FAHP08Z19R195000

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 204,214 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.