2009 Ford Fusion

204,214 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2009 Ford Fusion

2009 Ford Fusion

I4 SEL~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~

2009 Ford Fusion

I4 SEL~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

204,214KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8929552
  Stock #: 1014
  VIN: 3FAHP08Z09R195000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 204,214 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Ford Fusion I4 SEL Automatic:~Certified~3 Year Warranty~One Owner~
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Alloy Wheels
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks
* TPMS System
* Sunroof
* A/C
* AM/FM
* Cruise control
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
$+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

