2009 GLASTRON GT 205 300 HP Volvo Covers and BIMINI

0 KM

$39,950

+ tax & licensing
$39,950

+ taxes & licensing

Paradise Recreation

519-778-4148

GLS 215

GLS 215

Paradise Recreation

108 Birch Ave, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

519-778-4148

$39,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Bow Rider
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

If you think aggressive performance and refined styling can't meet eye to eye, then you haven't seen the GLS 215. The right mix of power and maneuverability gives skiers and wakeboarders the action they crave, while the exquistely tailored cockpit lets those who like to cruise do si in luxury. The GLS 215. Just the boat to let you jump wakes and make waves.

 

-AM/FM Sirius satelite-ready stereo with 4 stainless steel speaker covers & MP3 adaptor

-Automatic bilge pump

-Custom, non-directional wood grain steering wheel

-Deck reinforcement for Xtreme tower

-Electric horn

-Fore & Aft telescopic 3 step boarding ladder

-Full fibreglass floor with built in footrest & drains

-Glove box with stainless steel hinge & latch

-Hinged ski locker lid

-Instrument panel includes:

5" speedometer, 5" multi-function tachometer/fuel/trim gauge/2" oil pressure/2" voltmeter/2" engine temperature gauges; plus switches for bilge pump, blower, navigation/anchor lights, courtesy lights, horn, depth sounder, stereo remote in dash, 12 volt outlet

-Merc/Volvo prop

-Molded extended swim platform

-Ski tow ring

-SL Seating: Adjustable bucket seats with flip-up bolsters/aft bench seat/sunlounge & starboard walk thru

-Snap-in carpet

-Stainless steel accents:

Bow & stern eyes

Courtesy lights

Drink holders

Passenger grab handles

Pull up cleats

Stern rails

-Tilt steering

-Walk-thru full glass windshield with full side wings

 

EXTRAS

-Color-coordinated bimini top with boot

-Color-coordinated bow cover

-Mooring cover

-Cockpit table with stern base

-Xtreme wakeboard tower & rack

 

Premium Sound System

-Amplifier 

-Stern radio remote

-Subwoofer & speaker switch

-Transom speakers (2)

-Upgraded radio

 

Upgraded Package

-Docking lights

-Hour meter (ONLY 29.4 HOURS)

-Ski locker mat

-Tilt/Trim Switch

-Transom shower

-Xtreme wakeboard tower & rack

 

-ONLY 1 PREVIOUS OWNER

 

-ALWAYS WINTERIZED 

 

-ONLY 29.4 HOURS 

 

-350 Mag Mercruiser

 

$39950 PLUS HST

 

$$ Book your appointment today !! $$

Paradise Recreation

Paradise Recreation

Kitchener

108 Birch Ave, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

519-778-4148

