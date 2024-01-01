Menu
<p>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU</p><p>2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0</p><p>226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618</p><p>CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 </p><p>OR GO ON THE WEBSITE  RHAUTOSALES.CA</p><p> We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO</p><p>CERTIFIED, LOW KM, 5 SPEED MANUAL, CARFAX, WARRANTY, LEATHER SEAT, HEATED SEAT, NAVIGATION.</p><p>2009 honda accord, 4-cylinder, 5 speeds with only 121522km in excellent condition, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, very good on gas, power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, cruise control, and more.........</p><p>The asking price is $6999+ HST, and this price includes SAFTEY  AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !!</p><p>PRICE INCLUDES A - PROTECT WARRANTY THAT COVERS UP TO  3-MONTH UP TO $1000/CLAIM !!</p><p>For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car is still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the ad as soon as we sell any car. </p><p> We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO</p><p>Thank you</p><p> </p>

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,522KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1hgcp25809a805220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,522 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

226-240-XXXX

(click to show)

226-240-7618

2009 Honda Accord