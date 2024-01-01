$6,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda Accord
4dr I4 Man EX-L w/Navi
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
226-240-7618
Certified
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,522 KM
Vehicle Description
CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006
OR GO ON THE WEBSITE RHAUTOSALES.CA
CERTIFIED, LOW KM, 5 SPEED MANUAL, CARFAX, WARRANTY, LEATHER SEAT, HEATED SEAT, NAVIGATION.
2009 honda accord, 4-cylinder, 5 speeds with only 121522km in excellent condition, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, very good on gas, power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, cruise control, and more.........
The asking price is $6999+ HST, and this price includes SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !!
PRICE INCLUDES A - PROTECT WARRANTY THAT COVERS UP TO 3-MONTH UP TO $1000/CLAIM !!
For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car is still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the ad as soon as we sell any car.
Thank you
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
RH Auto Sales and Services
+ taxes & licensing
