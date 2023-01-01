2009 Honda Civic

$9,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 9 , 8 2 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10550541

10550541 Stock #: 1094

1094 VIN: 2HGFA16039H001741

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1094

Mileage 149,822 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.