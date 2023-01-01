Menu
2009 Honda Civic

149,822 KM

Details Description

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Firm

519-584-1968

2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

EX-L

2009 Honda Civic

EX-L

Location

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3

519-584-1968

149,822KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10550541
  • Stock #: 1094
  • VIN: 2HGFA16039H001741

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1094
  • Mileage 149,822 KM

Vehicle Description

All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.

More inventory From Auto Firm

2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 113,500 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Prius
261,936 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Corolla S
 196,359 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic

Auto Firm

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3

519-584-1968

