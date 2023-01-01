Menu
2009 Honda Civic

149,822 KM

Details Description

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

EX-L

EX-L

Location

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

+ taxes & licensing

149,822KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10550577
  • Stock #: 1094
  • VIN: 2HGFA16039H001741

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1094
  • Mileage 149,822 KM

Vehicle Description

All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

