2009 Honda CR-V

LX

2009 Honda CR-V

LX

Jerry Zister's Auto Pro

236 Mill St, Kitchener, ON N2M 3R5

519-578-0360

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 151,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4614978
  • Stock #: 5J6RE483X9L806559
  • VIN: 5J6RE483X9L806559
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

All Wheel Drive!! Very Clean!! This beautifully detailed 2009 Honda CR-V is nicely equipped with all of the options below, This vehicle has been professionally inspected from bumper to bumper, is fully certified and ready to drive. All maintenance is up to date on this accident free vehicle which includes two sets of keys and a full tank of fuel. Jerry Zister has been a trusted name for vehicle sales and service in Waterloo Region for the past 53 years   

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2011 Hyundai Tucson GL
 129,000 KM
$9,795 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 132,000 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2009 Honda CR-V LX
 151,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
236 Mill St, Kitchener, ON N2M 3R5

519-578-0360

Send A Message