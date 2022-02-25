Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Honda Fit

223,088 KM

Details Description

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

Contact Seller
2009 Honda Fit

2009 Honda Fit

Sport~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Fit

Sport~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

  1. 8447790
  2. 8447790
  3. 8447790
  4. 8447790
  5. 8447790
Contact Seller

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

223,088KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8447790
  • Stock #: 757
  • VIN: JHMGE88849S805024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 223,088 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Honda Fit Hatchback Manual : *CERTIFIED*EXTENDED WARRANTY**


* Automatic Transmission
*Power Locks
*Fog Lights
* Air Conditioning
* Cruise Control
* Power Windows
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
$6450 +hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

2009 GMC Acadia SLE1
 218,713 KM
$6,950 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 184,682 KM
$6,450 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda Mazda3 i ...
 211,345 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic

Email Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

Call Dealer

647-542-XXXX

(click to show)

647-542-7562

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory