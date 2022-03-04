Menu
2009 Hyundai Elantra

146,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2009 Hyundai Elantra

2009 Hyundai Elantra

GL,Sport,Certified,Sunroof,Heated Seats,Fog lights

2009 Hyundai Elantra

GL,Sport,Certified,Sunroof,Heated Seats,Fog lights

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

146,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 8648552
  • VIN: KMHDU45D19U745222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5 Speed, Ice Cold A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, Sunroof, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Certified, None Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Good Running Condition, Must See!!!

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

