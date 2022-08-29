2009 Hyundai Elantra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $5,999 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9059068

9059068 VIN: KMHDT45D99U795496

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Steel Wheels

