Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Hyundai Elantra

155,000 KM

Details Features

$7,299

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,299

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Elantra

2009 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

  1. 1663247235
  2. 1663247235
  3. 1663247235
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,299

+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9059086
  • VIN: KMHDU45DX9U713207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Beta Auto Sales

2009 Dodge Grand Car...
 191,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus Tita...
 280,000 KM
$2,999 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus Tita...
 147,000 KM
$9,499 + tax & lic

Email Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Call Dealer

519-722-XXXX

(click to show)

519-722-2382

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory