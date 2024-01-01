$6,595+ tax & licensing
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
226-240-7618
Certified
$6,595
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 209,143 KM
Vehicle Description
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU
2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0
226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618
CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 OR GO ON THE WEBSITE RHAUTOSALES.CA We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO
Clean Carfax, CERTIFIED, V6, SUNROOF, OIL SPRAY, LEATHER SEAT, HEATED SEAT, EXTENDED WARRANTY
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GL 3.3 Liter 6-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, great condition with 209143 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly. Keyless entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. sunroof, Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, USB, Cd player, heated seats, and more.........
Asking price is $6595 + HST, and this price includes SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !!
For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the add as soon as we sell any car. Thank you.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Mechanical
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
