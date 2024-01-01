Menu
<p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, system-ui, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU </strong></span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, system-ui, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 </strong></span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, system-ui, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618 </strong></span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, system-ui, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 OR GO ON THE WEBSITE RHAUTOSALES.CA We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO</strong> </span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, system-ui, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Clean Carfax, CERTIFIED, V6, SUNROOF, OIL SPRAY, LEATHER SEAT, HEATED SEAT, EXTENDED WARRANTY</span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, system-ui, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GL 3.3 Liter 6-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, great condition with 209143 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly. Keyless entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. sunroof, Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, USB, Cd player, heated seats, and more.........</span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, system-ui, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> Asking price is $6595 + HST, and this price includes SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !! </span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, system-ui, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions <strong>Note: If the car still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the add as soon as we sell any car. Thank you.</strong></span><strong><span style=color: #050505; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, system-ui, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></strong></p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

