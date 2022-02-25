2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

$6,005 + taxes & licensing 1 5 6 , 6 5 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8335533

8335533 Stock #: UK1912A

UK1912A VIN: 5NMSG13E29H324078

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Powder White Pearl

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UK1912A

Mileage 156,654 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Black grille w/chrome surround Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player XM SATELLITE RADIO Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 AM/FM/Satellite Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Convenience Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Simulated wood center console trim Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Speed-proportional power steering Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Leather steering wheel trim Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Four 12V DC power outlets Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Audio system memory card slot 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim Simulated wood/metal-look door trim Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Silver aluminum rims Overall Width: 1,890 mm Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Rear Head Room: 1,005 mm Front Leg Room: 1,082 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,511 mm Front Hip Room: 1,417 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 75 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km Rear Hip Room: 1,398 mm Rear Leg Room: 935 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,213 L Overall Length: 4,675 mm Overall height: 1,795 mm Front Head Room: 1,020 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,489 mm Curb weight: 1,775 kg Gross vehicle weight: 2,320 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.