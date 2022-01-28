$15,995+ tax & licensing
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Paycan Motors Ltd
519-742-3497
2009 Jeep Wrangler
Location
Paycan Motors Ltd
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9
519-742-3497
194,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8244102
- Stock #: PC1177
- VIN: 1J4FA24109L721902
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 194,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HERE IS WHAT YOU BEEN LOOKING FOR 2DOOR WRANGLER WITH V6 AND AUTO LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT COME CHECK IT OUT OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Paycan Motors Ltd
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9