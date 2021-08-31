2009 Kia Rondo

$7,005 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 4 3 4 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Titanium Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 142,434 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mechanical Power Steering Multi-link rear suspension Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Convenience Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Windows Privacy glass: Light Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Leather steering wheel trim Wheel Width: 6.5 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Audio system memory card slot 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Silver aluminum rims Grille with chrome bar Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Front Leg Room: 1,048 mm Overall height: 1,700 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm Tires: Width: 205 mm Overall Width: 1,820 mm Front Hip Room: 1,387 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L Fuel Consumption: City: 10.6 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km Max cargo capacity: 2,083 L Gross vehicle weight: 2,030 kg Overall Length: 4,545 mm Front Head Room: 1,056 mm Rear Head Room: 1,020 mm Rear Leg Room: 971 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,465 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,370 mm Curb weight: 1,608 kg

