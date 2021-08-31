$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
New Arrival! This 2009 Kia Rondo is for sale today.
This wagon has 142,434 kms. It's titanium silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power Steering
Multi-link rear suspension
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Privacy glass: Light
Split rear bench
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 6.5
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Audio system memory card slot
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Silver aluminum rims
Grille with chrome bar
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,048 mm
Overall height: 1,700 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Overall Width: 1,820 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,387 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 2,083 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,030 kg
Overall Length: 4,545 mm
Front Head Room: 1,056 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,020 mm
Rear Leg Room: 971 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,465 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,370 mm
Curb weight: 1,608 kg
