Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2009 Kia Sportage LX-Convenience for sale in Kitchener, ON

2009 Kia Sportage

101,821 KM

Details Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Kia Sportage

LX-Convenience

Watch This Vehicle
12276594

2009 Kia Sportage

LX-Convenience

Location

Maple Auto Sales

1401 Weber Street East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

226-600-3656

  1. 1741879771
  2. 1741879771
  3. 1741879771
  4. 1741879771
  5. 1741879771
  6. 1741879771
  7. 1741879771
  8. 1741879771
  9. 1741879771
  10. 1741879771
  11. 1741879771
  12. 1741879771
  13. 1741879771
  14. 1741879771
  15. 1741879771
  16. 1741879771
  17. 1741879771
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
101,821KM
Good Condition
VIN KNDJF722X97659847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,821 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maple Auto Sales

Used 2009 Kia Sportage LX-Convenience for sale in Kitchener, ON
2009 Kia Sportage LX-Convenience 101,821 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email Maple Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maple Auto Sales

Maple Auto Sales

1401 Weber Street East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Call Dealer

226-600-XXXX

(click to show)

226-600-3656

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Auto Sales

226-600-3656

Contact Seller
2009 Kia Sportage