2009 Mazda MAZDA5

+ taxes & licensing
519-208-0770
1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1
519-208-0770
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
One Owner, Low KM's, Clean Car Fax, No accident, Certified, Auto, A/C, Power Group, Sun roof, Key Less, Alloys, Leather, Loaded, 2 set of Tires and Rims, 2 set of Mats, 2 Keys, New Brakes all around, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!
here is the link to car Fax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=vTdPfjbann8QCl23VLWP%2bGkiIr%2byMwfu&_jstate=PxI2DHNk_lIvHhXVe3VIQT8SNgxzZP5SLx4V1Xt1SEH5cvzCF-VBt1_L8q-4yUoUlnsEURpiwNGaVVxzWFaGADcNcJQZU8At7nIjHz-5jAlg3DperideEvzTQStTs9eRx_SMjktlF2JTsu2Eyo8NxM0BPt5THpIq5SaWrwYVBmLZq5NYvkiwA1de4QDxVTffSdhfCeCX-jJZxPZEN8YHrRWXUfV-28IAvvujWSRwtK1sOTbYNYgdnm8kffqs4vmBmbvuNGrjBHoSSTZq0XM7P6XtB96FbFbyUCO0PsmZtMPFI8lWtmaTcb4ztQNP8EgZ3WnTPYN7LytRMMoA-B_Q23z0FHISpIBSge7GRsjQn_gzRtRtmZOGvhk-c7tLNLyATfHE1gi11oxDJPFGtpuPOg
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1