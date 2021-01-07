Menu
2009 Mazda MAZDA5

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

GT,ONE OWNER,LEATHER,SUNROOF,NO ACCIDENT

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

139,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6510546
  • VIN: JM1CR293390344804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Golf Cart
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Low KM's, Clean Car Fax, No accident, Certified, Auto, A/C, Power Group, Sun roof, Key Less, Alloys, Leather, Loaded, 2 set of Tires and Rims, 2 set of Mats, 2 Keys, New Brakes all around, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!

here is the link to car Fax:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=vTdPfjbann8QCl23VLWP%2bGkiIr%2byMwfu&_jstate=PxI2DHNk_lIvHhXVe3VIQT8SNgxzZP5SLx4V1Xt1SEH5cvzCF-VBt1_L8q-4yUoUlnsEURpiwNGaVVxzWFaGADcNcJQZU8At7nIjHz-5jAlg3DperideEvzTQStTs9eRx_SMjktlF2JTsu2Eyo8NxM0BPt5THpIq5SaWrwYVBmLZq5NYvkiwA1de4QDxVTffSdhfCeCX-jJZxPZEN8YHrRWXUfV-28IAvvujWSRwtK1sOTbYNYgdnm8kffqs4vmBmbvuNGrjBHoSSTZq0XM7P6XtB96FbFbyUCO0PsmZtMPFI8lWtmaTcb4ztQNP8EgZ3WnTPYN7LytRMMoA-B_Q23z0FHISpIBSge7GRsjQn_gzRtRtmZOGvhk-c7tLNLyATfHE1gi11oxDJPFGtpuPOg

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

