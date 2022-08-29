2009 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

$11,008 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 9 4 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9144247

9144247 Stock #: NK4678A

NK4678A VIN: 4JGBB25EX9A499105

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK4678A

Mileage 95,940 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Garage door transmitter Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mechanical Power Steering Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone front suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Safety Daytime Running Lights First Aid Kit Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Exterior Roof Rails Chrome Grille Cornering Lights Body-coloured bumpers ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Intermittent front wipers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Rear fog lights Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 50 Run flat tires Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Clock: Analog Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder DVD-Audio Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats In-Dash 6-disc CD player Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Genuine wood dash trim Wheel Diameter: 19 Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner Express open/close glass sunroof Leatherette seat upholstery Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Video player with DVD Tires: Speed Rating: W Fuel Type: Diesel Headlight cleaners with washer Self-leveling headlights Type of tires: Run flat AS Rear heat ducts with separate controls Genuine wood/chrome door trim Aluminum/genuine wood center console trim Heated windshield washer jets and Reservoir Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 255 mm Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,427 mm Fuel Capacity: 95 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 11.8 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 19.0" Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm Front Head Room: 1,015 mm Stability control with anti-roll control Overall Width: 1,911 mm Urethane shift knob trim Overall height: 1,815 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,050 L Gross vehicle weight: 2,830 kg Wheelbase: 2,915 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,016 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,519 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,519 mm Front Hip Room: 1,420 mm SIRIUS AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Manual child safety locks Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND Overall Length: 4,780 mm Curb weight: 2,255 kg Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.