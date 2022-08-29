$11,008+ tax & licensing
$11,008
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2009 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class
2009 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class
ML320 BLUETEC 4MATIC
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$11,008
+ taxes & licensing
95,940KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9144247
- Stock #: NK4678A
- VIN: 4JGBB25EX9A499105
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NK4678A
- Mileage 95,940 KM
Vehicle Description
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING!
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions
- Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals
- Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians
- Carfax Vehicle History Report
- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
- Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late!
At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience.
Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan!
New Arrival! This 2009 Mercedes-Benz M-Class is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
This SUV has 95,940 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 210HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power Steering
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Daytime Running Lights
First Aid Kit
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Roof Rails
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Intermittent front wipers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 50
Run flat tires
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Clock: Analog
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Audio system security
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Genuine wood dash trim
Wheel Diameter: 19
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Video player with DVD
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Fuel Type: Diesel
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Type of tires: Run flat AS
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Genuine wood/chrome door trim
Aluminum/genuine wood center console trim
Heated windshield washer jets and Reservoir
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,427 mm
Fuel Capacity: 95 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.8 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm
Front Head Room: 1,015 mm
Stability control with anti-roll control
Overall Width: 1,911 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall height: 1,815 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,050 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,830 kg
Wheelbase: 2,915 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,016 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,519 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,519 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,420 mm
SIRIUS AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Manual child safety locks
Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND
Overall Length: 4,780 mm
Curb weight: 2,255 kg
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
