2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

171,201 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

AutoSmarto

519-748-6001

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

Location

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

171,201KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6510295
  • Stock #: AUT-561
  • VIN: JA3AU26U69U601156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,201 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Loaded, Auto, All power, Alloy wheels, Air condition, CD player, Bluetooth, TPMS, ABS, Steering wheel controls,Fog lights, Keyless entry,...and many more. Taxes and License fees extra.

Warranty available

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag

