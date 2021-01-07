2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

+ taxes & licensing
519-748-6001
326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3
519-748-6001
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Certified, Loaded, Auto, All power, Alloy wheels, Air condition, CD player, Bluetooth, TPMS, ABS, Steering wheel controls,Fog lights, Keyless entry,...and many more. Taxes and License fees extra.
Warranty available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3