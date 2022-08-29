2009 Nissan Altima

$5,005 + taxes & licensing 2 2 6 , 0 1 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9242569

9242569 Stock #: NK4690A

NK4690A VIN: 1N4AL21E89C162154

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Winter Frost Pearl

Interior Colour Caffe Latte

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK4690A

Mileage 226,011 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Plastic/rubber shift knob trim Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 60 Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Speed-proportional power steering Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Wheel Diameter: 16 Power remote trunk release Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Clock: In-radio display Grille with chrome bar Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Max cargo capacity: 371 L Fuel Capacity: 76 L Overall Length: 4,821 mm Overall Width: 1,796 mm Overall height: 1,471 mm Wheelbase: 2,776 mm Front Head Room: 1,031 mm Rear Head Room: 935 mm Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm Rear Leg Room: 909 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm Front Hip Room: 1,443 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,334 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.3 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 8.9 L/100 km Gross vehicle weight: 1,948 kg Curb weight: 1,478 kg Keyless ignition & door entry

