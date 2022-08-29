$5,005+ tax & licensing
2009 Nissan Altima
2.5 S
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
226,011KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Winter Frost Pearl
- Interior Colour Caffe Latte
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2009 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
This sedan has 226,011 kms. It's winter frost pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Speed-proportional power steering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Wheel Diameter: 16
Power remote trunk release
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Clock: In-radio display
Grille with chrome bar
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Max cargo capacity: 371 L
Fuel Capacity: 76 L
Overall Length: 4,821 mm
Overall Width: 1,796 mm
Overall height: 1,471 mm
Wheelbase: 2,776 mm
Front Head Room: 1,031 mm
Rear Head Room: 935 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm
Rear Leg Room: 909 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,443 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,334 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.3 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.9 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 1,948 kg
Curb weight: 1,478 kg
Keyless ignition & door entry
