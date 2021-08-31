2009 Nissan Maxima

+ taxes & licensing
Freshly traded Nissan Maxima SV has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors for an excellent price! This spacious sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the powerful 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, leather interior, memory seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, alloys, panoramic sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, dual zone digital climate control, cruise control, fog lights, AM/FM/CD/AUX, steering wheel audio controls, key-less entry, smart-key, push start, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $10,888 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive!
