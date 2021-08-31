Menu
2009 Nissan Maxima

123,818 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2009 Nissan Maxima

2009 Nissan Maxima

SV - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! PANO ROOF!

2009 Nissan Maxima

SV - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! PANO ROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

123,818KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8075449
  • Stock #: 2959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2959
  • Mileage 123,818 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Dealer serviced
- Well equipped



Freshly traded Nissan Maxima SV has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors for an excellent price! This spacious sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Loaded with the powerful 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, leather interior, memory seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, alloys, panoramic sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, dual zone digital climate control, cruise control, fog lights, AM/FM/CD/AUX, steering wheel audio controls, key-less entry, smart-key, push start, alarm, and more!



Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $10,888 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

