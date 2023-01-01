Menu
2009 Nissan Pathfinder

255,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2009 Nissan Pathfinder

2009 Nissan Pathfinder

SE 4x4 *SUNROOF*

2009 Nissan Pathfinder

SE 4x4 *SUNROOF*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

255,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Stock #: asis22654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 255,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4, 7 PASSENGER, SUNROOF, REAR A/C & HEAT, RUNNING BOARDS, ALLOYS, POWER SEAT, LOADED!

This vehicle is being sold "AS TRADED" and is NOT certified. We do not pre-inspect our trade-in vehicles for a safety. We simply offer each trade-in vehicle for sale at discounted prices in "AS IS" condition.

OMVIC requires us to disclosure to buyers the following statement: This vehicle is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Running Boards

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

3rd Row Seat

