2009 Nissan Rogue

Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 197,697 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives very nice, selling "as is"
safety can be available for extra cost.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Stainless steel exhaust
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent multi-link rear suspension
4-wheel vented disc brakes
Front tow hook
Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent strut front suspension
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
Tailpipe finisher
P225/60HR17 all-season tires
Interior
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Security alarm system
Rear seat heater ducts
Front air conditioning
Front door map pockets
outside temp display
Dual front/rear cup holders
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch auto-down
Full floor carpeting
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/covers
Mood lighting
Dual front map lights
Manual tilt steering column
60/40 split fold-down rear bench seat
Front center console w/covered storage
Cargo area under-floor storage tray
Dual level tray for center console
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
Energy absorbing steering column
3-point seat belts for all seating positions
Active front head restraints
Roof-mounted side curtain airbags for all rows w/rollover sensor
Zone body construction w/front/rear crumple zones
Dual stage driver & front passenger airbags w/occupant sensor
Exterior
Rear Privacy Glass
Halogen Headlights
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-color door handles
Fixed intermittent rear wiper
BODY-COLOR GRILLE
Fixed rear liftgate glass
Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
Body-color front/rear bumpers
Roof rails w/silver accent
Additional Features
Adjustable active head restraints
17 ALUMINUM WHEELS
Lower anchors & tethers for children LATCH
3 assist grips
2 coat hooks
4 cargo area tie-down hooks
Front seat belts w/load limiters
2 12-volt pwr outlets
4-wheel anti-lock brakes ABS
Continuously variable transmission CVT
pretensioners & adjustable upper anchors
Front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat w/height adjuster & seatback pocket
fold-down 4-way manual passenger seat w/seatback pocket
Electronic brake force distribution EBD & brake assist BA
2 cargo area retractable luggage side hooks
