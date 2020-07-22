Menu
2009 Nissan Rogue

200 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

2009 Nissan Rogue

2009 Nissan Rogue

SL

2009 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Preal White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PC936
  • Mileage 200 KM

Vehicle Description

NICE CLEAN RELIABLE AWD SUV NO ACCIDENT AND DRIVES GREAT PLS COME FOR TEST DRIVE DOLD CERTIFIED A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future. Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers. We strive to make buying or leasing your next vehicle a pleasant and rewarding experience. Just ask anyone that has done business with us.WE ALSO BUY CARS

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
dual front/rear cupholders
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Halogen Headlights
Anti-Theft System
Child safety rear door locks
Lower anchors & tethers for children system (LATCH)
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Independent strut front suspension
Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers
Colour-keyed grille
60/40 split fold-down rear seats
Privacy glass on rear doors/quarter windows/liftgate
SPLASH GUARDS
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Colour-keyed door handles
Immobilizer key system
UV-reducing solar glass
Driver & front passenger seat side-impact airbags
(2) 12-volt pwr outlets
Air conditioning w/micro filter
Front/rear passenger assist grips
Colour-keyed heated pwr manual-folding mirrors
Intermittent/continuous rear wiper
Front passenger seatback pocket & retractable seatback multi-purpose hook
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch auto down
Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensor
Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags for outboard positions w/rollover
P225/60R17 all-season tires
17" x 7.0" 5-spoke aluminum wheels
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
Centre console-inc: armrest, cell phone holder, coin holder, pen & notebook holder
Illumination-inc: front map lights, dome light, cargo area light
Vehicle speed sensitive pwr steering
3-point driver ELR/passenger ELR/ALR seat belt system-inc: height adjustable front/rear outboard positions, front load limiters & pretensioners
Heated front bucket seats-inc: 6-way manual driver seat w/manual adjustable seat lifter, 4-way manual passenger seat, active head restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

