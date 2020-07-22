2009 Nissan Rogue

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column Variable intermittent windshield wipers dual front/rear cupholders Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Exterior Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Halogen Headlights Safety Anti-Theft System Child safety rear door locks Lower anchors & tethers for children system (LATCH) Suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension Independent strut front suspension Trim Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers Colour-keyed grille Seating 60/40 split fold-down rear seats Windows Privacy glass on rear doors/quarter windows/liftgate

Additional Features SPLASH GUARDS Front/rear stabilizer bars Colour-keyed door handles Immobilizer key system UV-reducing solar glass Driver & front passenger seat side-impact airbags (2) 12-volt pwr outlets Air conditioning w/micro filter Front/rear passenger assist grips Colour-keyed heated pwr manual-folding mirrors Intermittent/continuous rear wiper Front passenger seatback pocket & retractable seatback multi-purpose hook Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch auto down Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensor Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags for outboard positions w/rollover P225/60R17 all-season tires 17" x 7.0" 5-spoke aluminum wheels 2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine Continuously variable transmission (CVT) Centre console-inc: armrest, cell phone holder, coin holder, pen & notebook holder Illumination-inc: front map lights, dome light, cargo area light Vehicle speed sensitive pwr steering 3-point driver ELR/passenger ELR/ALR seat belt system-inc: height adjustable front/rear outboard positions, front load limiters & pretensioners Heated front bucket seats-inc: 6-way manual driver seat w/manual adjustable seat lifter, 4-way manual passenger seat, active head restraints

