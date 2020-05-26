Menu
$3,496

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

Contact Seller
2009 Pontiac G3

Wave SE

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

  • 157,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5037675
  • Stock #: PC888
  • VIN: KL2TX65E99B326738
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

HERE IS ECONOMICAL CAR WITH GREAT GAS MILLAGE AND LOADED TO GET YOU AROIND WITH LOTS OF INTERIOR ROOM SOLD CERTIFIED A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future. Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers. We strive to make buying or leasing your next vehicle a pleasant and rewarding experience. Just ask anyone that has done business with us.WE ALSO BUY CARS

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Rear seat heating ducts
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Digital clock
  • Roof-mounted antenna
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
  • Child security rear door locks
  • Front seat belts w/pretensioners & shoulder belt height adjusters
  • LATCH (Lower Anchors & Top Tethers for Children)
Power Options
  • Pwr windows
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
Trim
  • Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Convenience
  • Rear window defogger w/timer
  • Front & rear colour-keyed carpeted floor mats
  • Centre console pwr outlet
  • Rear wiper w/washer
Security
  • Electronic immobilizer
Additional Features
  • 3.94 Axle Ratio
  • Colour-keyed bumpers
  • Colour-keyed door handles
  • Shopping bag hooks
  • Seatback pockets
  • Dual visor mirrors
  • Windshield top band tint
  • Manual remote release fuel door opener
  • Smokers pkg-inc: ashtray & lighter
  • Rearview mirror w/tilt
  • Oil pan heater
  • Front McPherson strut/rear torsion beam suspension
  • HD stainless steel exhaust system
  • Front variable intermittent wipers
  • Oil life monitoring system
  • 1.6L DOHC MFI ECOTEC 4-CYL ENGINE
  • Driver/front passenger frontal airbags w/passenger sensing system
  • 14" steel wheels w/bolt-on covers
  • 60/40 split flip & fold rear seat w/outboard height adjustable headrests
  • Trim w/silver painted accents & charcoal interior
  • Assist grips -inc: front passenger, rear right & left
  • Electronic warning system -inc: driver seat belt, ignition key, headlamps-on, door ajar
  • Deluxe instrument panel -inc: analog instrumentation, tachometer
  • Electronic cruise control -inc: resume speed, acceleration & coast functions

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

