Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618 CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 OR GO ON THE WEBSITE RHAUTOSALES.CA We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO</strong> LOW KM, CLEAN CARFAX, AWD, CERTIFIED, LOW KM, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEAT, OIL SPREY. 2009 Pontiac Torrent 3.4L 6 Cylinder engine. It has Only 129811 KMS, clean in and out and drives like a dream Car options: “ A/C, AM/FM, Stereo, Automatic transmission, Sunroof, CD player, Tilt steering wheel, , Cruise control, PW door locks, PW mirrors, PW steering, PW windows, Alarm system,. The asking price is $6999+ HST, and this price includes SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !! PRICE INCLUDES A - PROTECT WARRANTY THAT COVERS UP TO 3 MONTHS UP TO $1000/CLAIM !! For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions<strong> Note: If the car is still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the ad as soon as we sell any car. </strong> We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO Thank you</span></p>

2009 Pontiac Torrent

129,811 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Pontiac Torrent

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Pontiac Torrent

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

  1. 1717613054
  2. 1717613057
  3. 1717613059
  4. 1717613062
  5. 1717613064
  6. 1717613066
  7. 1717613069
  8. 1717613071
  9. 1717613074
  10. 1717613076
  11. 1717613080
  12. 1717613084
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,811KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2CKDL33F896215746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,811 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618 CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 OR GO ON THE WEBSITE RHAUTOSALES.CA We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO LOW KM, CLEAN CARFAX, AWD, CERTIFIED, LOW KM, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEAT, OIL SPREY. 2009 Pontiac Torrent 3.4L 6 Cylinder engine. It has Only 129811 KMS, clean in and out and drives like a dream Car options: “ A/C, AM/FM, Stereo, Automatic transmission, Sunroof, CD player, Tilt steering wheel, , Cruise control, PW door locks, PW mirrors, PW steering, PW windows, Alarm system,. The asking price is $6999+ HST, and this price includes SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !! PRICE INCLUDES A - PROTECT WARRANTY THAT COVERS UP TO 3 MONTHS UP TO $1000/CLAIM !! For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car is still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the ad as soon as we sell any car. We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO Thank you

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services

Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 4DR SDN AUTO for sale in Kitchener, ON
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 4DR SDN AUTO 181,746 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA5 4DR WGN AUTO for sale in Kitchener, ON
2010 Mazda MAZDA5 4DR WGN AUTO 145,673 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Focus 4DR SDN for sale in Kitchener, ON
2010 Ford Focus 4DR SDN 167,805 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email RH Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Kitchener

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

226-240-XXXX

(click to show)

226-240-7618

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

Contact Seller
2009 Pontiac Torrent