2009 Pontiac Vibe
AS TRADED | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400
$4,850
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 63101BZ
- Mileage 140,850 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Pontiac Vibe Base AS TRADED | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP |
YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE !!
4D Hatchback 1.8L I4 DOHC VVT-i 4-Speed Automatic FWD 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, AM/FM radio, CD player, Fully automatic headlights, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel.
Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (over $18,000)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Mechanical
Interior
Powertrain
Media / Nav / Comm
