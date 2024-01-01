Menu
2009 Pontiac Vibe Base AS TRADED | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE !! 4D Hatchback 1.8L I4 DOHC VVT-i 4-Speed Automatic FWD 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, AM/FM radio, CD player, Fully automatic headlights, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. Awards: * Canadian Car of the Year AJACs Best New Small Car (over $18,000)

2009 Pontiac Vibe

140,850 KM

Details Description Features

$4,850

+ tax & licensing
2009 Pontiac Vibe

AS TRADED | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP |

2009 Pontiac Vibe

AS TRADED | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$4,850

+ taxes & licensing

140,850KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5Y2SP67849Z404978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 63101BZ
  • Mileage 140,850 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Pontiac Vibe Base AS TRADED | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP |

YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE !!

4D Hatchback 1.8L I4 DOHC VVT-i 4-Speed Automatic FWD 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, AM/FM radio, CD player, Fully automatic headlights, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel.

Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (over $18,000)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-XXXX

519-742-4400

$4,850

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2009 Pontiac Vibe