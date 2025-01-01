$5,795+ taxes & licensing
2009 Subaru Impreza
2.5i w/Sport Pkg
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
226-240-7618
Certified
$5,795
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 214,400 KM
Vehicle Description
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618 YOU ARE WELCOME TO VISIT OUR LOCATION AT 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 AND CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHAT'S BEST SUITED FOR YOU !!! 2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5L AWD 4-cylinder, automatic with 214400 KM in excellent condition, very clean in & out, drives smoothly, no rust, oil sprayed yearly, very good on gas, power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, cruise control, A/C, Cd player, sunroof, fog light, heated seats, more!!!!!!! This car comes with safety, 3 Month or warranty or 3000 km that cover up to $1000/claim, complimentary on the house Selling for $5795 PLUS TAX, license fee. Please contact us at 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618 RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, #2, Breslau ON. N0B1M0
Vehicle Features
