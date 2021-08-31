2009 Toyota Camry

$6,999 + taxes & licensing 2 7 0 , 7 2 2 K M Used Get Financing





Listing ID: 7748988

7748988 Stock #: NK4196C

NK4196C VIN: 4T1BE46K79U336871

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Dark Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK4196C

Mileage 270,722 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Compass Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Aluminum spare wheel rim Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Black grille w/body-colour surround Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Sport Strut rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Speed-proportional power steering Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 Metal-look door trim Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear spoiler: Lip Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Driver knee airbags Machined aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 70 L Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Head Room: 986 mm Front Leg Room: 1,057 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km Overall Width: 1,820 mm Front Hip Room: 1,387 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.5 L/100 km Max Cargo Capacity: 425 L Rear Head Room: 959 mm Rear Leg Room: 974 mm Wheelbase: 2,775 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,369 mm Overall height: 1,455 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,446 mm Overall Length: 4,805 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,469 mm Curb weight: 1,530 kg Gross vehicle weight: 1,966 kg

