2009 Toyota Camry

Vehicle Highlights:
- Fuel economic
- Sunroof
Very desirable Toyota Camry Hybrid has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors! This fuel economic sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the fuel efficient 2.4L 4 cylinder hybrid engine, automatic transmission, sunroof, cloth interior, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $9,995 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
