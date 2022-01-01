Menu
2009 Toyota Camry

151,350 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2009 Toyota Camry

2009 Toyota Camry

HYBRID Sedan - SUNROOF! ALLYS! BLUETOOTH!

2009 Toyota Camry

HYBRID Sedan - SUNROOF! ALLYS! BLUETOOTH!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

151,350KM
Used
  Stock #: 3091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3091
  • Mileage 151,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Fuel economic
- Sunroof



Very desirable Toyota Camry Hybrid has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors! This fuel economic sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Equipped with the fuel efficient 2.4L 4 cylinder hybrid engine, automatic transmission, sunroof, cloth interior, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and much more!




Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $9,995 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

