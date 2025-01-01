Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #1f1f1f; font-family: Segoe UI, Tahoma, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #e9edf6;>All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous 160-point inspection before they are certified. We dont believe in haggling or hidden fees, so we do our best to offer the best price up front. We also offer financing to buyers with all types of credit and income.</span></p>

2009 Toyota Corolla

137,205 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Toyota Corolla

S

Watch This Vehicle
12901322

2009 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 12901322
  2. 12901322
  3. 12901322
  4. 12901322
  5. 12901322
  6. 12901322
  7. 12901322
  8. 12901322
  9. 12901322
  10. 12901322
  11. 12901322
  12. 12901322
  13. 12901322
  14. 12901322
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,205KM
VIN 2T1BU40E29C019524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,205 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous 160-point inspection before they are certified. We don't believe in haggling or hidden fees, so we do our best to offer the best price up front. We also offer financing to buyers with all types of credit and income.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2016 Cadillac SRX Performance for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Cadillac SRX Performance 172,258 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Civic EX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Honda Civic EX 170,328 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Ford Edge SEL 199,865 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2009 Toyota Corolla