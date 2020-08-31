Menu
2009 Toyota Corolla

108,500 KM

Details Description Features

$8,400

+ tax & licensing
$8,400

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Zister's Auto Pro

519-578-0360

2009 Toyota Corolla

2009 Toyota Corolla

S

2009 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

Jerry Zister's Auto Pro

236 Mill St, Kitchener, ON N2M 3R5

519-578-0360

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,400

+ taxes & licensing

108,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5788101
  VIN: 2T1BU40E39C036364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Clean!! This beautifully detailed 2009 Toyota Corolla is nicely equipped with all of the options below, This vehicle has been professionally inspected from bumper to bumper, is fully certified and ready to drive. All maintenance is up to date on this accident free vehicle which includes two sets of keys and a full tank of fuel. Jerry Zister has been a trusted name for vehicle sales and service in Waterloo Region for the past 53 years

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Jerry Zister's Auto Pro

Jerry Zister's Auto Pro

236 Mill St, Kitchener, ON N2M 3R5

519-578-0360

