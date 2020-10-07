Menu
2009 Toyota Corolla

81,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2009 Toyota Corolla

2009 Toyota Corolla

CE,ONE OWNER,LOW KM'S,CERTIFIED,KITCHENER CAR

2009 Toyota Corolla

CE,ONE OWNER,LOW KM'S,CERTIFIED,KITCHENER CAR

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

81,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6206121
  • VIN: 2T1BU40E79C115455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Super Low KM's, Auto, A/C, 4 Doors, 4 Cylinders, AUX in Put, Key Less, 2 Set Of Tires, 3 Keys, Certified, Tons of Service Records, None Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Local Car, All Original, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

3 Months (5000 Km's, up to $3000 per claim) Power Train, A/C, Starter, Alternator, Water pump, etc. Warranty from Lubrico would be included.                             

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!

Come visit us @ 1051 King St E, Kitchener!   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Winter Tires
Steel Wheels
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

