2009 Toyota Prius

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2009 Toyota Prius

2009 Toyota Prius

HYBRID,GAS SAVER,AUTO,A/C,FOG LIGHTS,CERTIFIED

2009 Toyota Prius

HYBRID,GAS SAVER,AUTO,A/C,FOG LIGHTS,CERTIFIED

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7124176
  • VIN: JTDKB20U493475793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Gas Saver, Hybrid, Certified, New Tires and Brakes all around, Extera Set of Winter tires with Rims, 2 Set of keys, Clean Car Fax, No Accident, Ontario Car, None Smoker, Perfect Driving Condition, All original, Must See!!!

here is a link for Car Fax History Report:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4Ppwrsf9ZSFnDgVYj76lX0yfgLQxs3C5&_jstate=PxI2DHNk_lIvHhXVe3VIQT8SNgxzZP5SLx4V1Xt1SEH5cvzCF-VBt0KO3aksR8V6lnsEURpiwNGaVVxzWFaGADcNcJQZU8At7nIjHz-5jAlg3DperideEvzTQStTs9eRx_SMjktlF2JTsu2Eyo8NxM0BPt5THpIq5SaWrwYVBmLZq5NYvkiwA1de4QDxVTffSdhfCeCX-jJZxPZEN8YHrRWXUfV-28IA7WtbWuQSQc-oKHNjlF7pIWo-rJdf_j2V859AHPaUBvKgVf8DbgLHBf3lGTiTCltWICtvah25dt_hNxAxq28cxSccXkKQTvFHao7VjY1cmlu4i0AXFtFE14oqy97YYe43evwWvBn3UvwwC3jbdN-OVxxVKgMf9pGHEzupQPHnQvbM6kMQgq2ljapLI6MO6Mdvo46cD2x7L5_DEghqckKnlqVLxjfxAvO7

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 1051 King St E, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

