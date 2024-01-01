Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:<br>- Accident fee<br>- Well maintained<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Just landed on trade is a lovely affordable Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport V6 4WD! This spacious truck is in excellent condition in and out and drives well! Very well maintained over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Dont miss this one!</span><br></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><span>Equipped with the powerful 4L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, 5 passenger seating, upgraded alloys, cloth interior, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, AM/FM/CD, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, and more!</span></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><span>Trade-in special!<br>Safety certification available for $499 plus HST.<br></span><span>Carfax Available</span><span><br></span><span>ONLY $14,999 PLUS HST & LIC</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span></div><br /><div><i>* As per OMVIC, we must state: this motor vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.<br><br></i></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</a></div><br /><div><br><span>*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2009 Toyota Tacoma

249,214 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Toyota Tacoma

Double Cab TRD SPORT V6 4WD - TRADE-IN SPECIAL! BACK-UP CAM!

Watch This Vehicle
11948181

2009 Toyota Tacoma

Double Cab TRD SPORT V6 4WD - TRADE-IN SPECIAL! BACK-UP CAM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
249,214KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4259
  • Mileage 249,214 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident fee
- Well maintained


Just landed on trade is a lovely affordable Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport V6 4WD! This spacious truck is in excellent condition in and out and drives well! Very well maintained over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!



Equipped with the powerful 4L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, 5 passenger seating, upgraded alloys, cloth interior, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, AM/FM/CD, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Trade-in special!
Safety certification available for $499 plus HST.
Carfax Available
ONLY $14,999 PLUS HST & LIC


* As per OMVIC, we must state: this motor vehicle is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

4x4
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS SPORT - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS SPORT - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS! 43,600 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Murano SV AWD - NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF! REMOTE START! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Nissan Murano SV AWD - NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF! REMOTE START! 67,457 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Accord Sport 6-Spd MT - CAR PLAY! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Honda Accord Sport 6-Spd MT - CAR PLAY! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF! 99,895 KM $19,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota Tacoma