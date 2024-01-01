$14,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Tacoma
Double Cab TRD SPORT V6 4WD - TRADE-IN SPECIAL! BACK-UP CAM!
2009 Toyota Tacoma
Double Cab TRD SPORT V6 4WD - TRADE-IN SPECIAL! BACK-UP CAM!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
249,214KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4259
- Mileage 249,214 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident fee
- Well maintained
Just landed on trade is a lovely affordable Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport V6 4WD! This spacious truck is in excellent condition in and out and drives well! Very well maintained over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!
Equipped with the powerful 4L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, 5 passenger seating, upgraded alloys, cloth interior, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, AM/FM/CD, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Trade-in special!
Safety certification available for $499 plus HST.
Carfax Available
ONLY $14,999 PLUS HST & LIC
* As per OMVIC, we must state: this motor vehicle is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
4x4
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
