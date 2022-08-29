Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Toyota Yaris

56,000 KM

Details Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota Yaris

2009 Toyota Yaris

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

  1. 1668871902
  2. 1668871902
  3. 1668871902
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

56,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9307069
  • VIN: JTDKT923495277049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Beta Auto Sales

2010 Toyota Corolla CE
 232,000 KM
$8,399 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 92,000 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Rio LX+
 193,000 KM
$8,499 + tax & lic

Email Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Call Dealer

519-722-XXXX

(click to show)

519-722-2382

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory