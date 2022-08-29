Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Audi A4

341,305 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

Contact Seller
2010 Audi A4

2010 Audi A4

COMING SOON

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Audi A4

COMING SOON

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

  1. 9238288
  2. 9238288
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

341,305KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9238288
  • Stock #: 1177
  • VIN: WAUHFCFL7AN013141

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 1177
  • Mileage 341,305 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Audi A4:
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Sunroof
* Power locks
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Leather seats
* Infotainment system
* Phone connectivity
* E parking brake
* Alloy wheels
* A/C
* AM/FM
* Cruise control
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********
Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$7450+hst +licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

2011 Kia Optima ~CER...
 238,622 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Audi A4 COMING ...
 341,305 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 109,717 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

Call Dealer

647-542-XXXX

(click to show)

647-542-7562

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory