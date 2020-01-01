Menu
2010 Audi Q5

3.2 quattro Premium AWD

2010 Audi Q5

3.2 quattro Premium AWD

European Style Automotive

1659 Victoria St N #11, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E6

226-220-2441

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 132,267KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4475334
  • Stock #: A079075
  • VIN: WA1CKAFP7AA079075
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Clean car prof, no smell, no pets very clean car fully certified with no extra charge. Extended warranty available for up to 6 years. Financing available for all types of credit. Bad Credit, Good credit, No Credit. As long as you have an provable income you are approved!! To schedule a test drive please contact us at 226 220 2441 . If you live in the surrounding areas of Kitchener-Waterloo we will come to you to present the car. European Style Automotive is a small dealership with a vast experience in the car industry. We like to carefully select our vehicles and offer a great shopping experience for our customers. If you like our cars and you would like to test drive it and live in the KW area we will bring the vehicle to you for a test drive. If you would like to know more about us and our cars please call us at 226-220-2441. We finance all types or credit: Good, bad or no credit including new comers Prices does not include HST!

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

