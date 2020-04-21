Menu
2010 Audi S4

Premium

2010 Audi S4

Premium

Location

Marin Autohaus Inc.

984 Guelph St., Kitchener, ON N2H 5Z6

519-954-7777

Sale Price

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 152,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4884378
  • VIN: WAUFGCFL8AA142694
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

-2010 AUDI S4 PREMIUM -3.0L FUEL EFFICIENT SUPERCHARGED ENGINE-6 SPEED AUTOMATIC DSG TRANSMISSION-152000KM-BLACK EXTERIOR-INTERIOR IS BLACK LEATHER, WITH BUCKET SEATS, ALL POWER OPTIONS-NAVIGATION-BLUETOOTHAND MORE-19 INCH WHEELS WITH YOKOHAMA TIRES-GREAT BRAKES-FULL SERVICE JUST COMPLETED-DSG SERVICE COMPLETED-A TRUE MUST SEE-BEAUTIFUL DRIVER VEHICLE.-EXCELLENT FAMILY, COMMUTER, DRIVING VEHICLE-CHEAP ON FUEL AND INSURANCEFOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASECONTACT MARIN AUTOHAUS AT (519)954-7777 OR (519)722-1215; OR VISIT www.marinautohaus.com, or visit us in person at 984 Guelph ST Kitchener.Why buy from us? We shop the competition for you, offer fantastic prices online and Our market pricing theory ensures competitive value. Our MISSION is to keep you smiling after you take delivery of your Pre Owned Vehicle.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Supercharged
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Marin Autohaus Inc.

Marin Autohaus Inc.

984 Guelph St., Kitchener, ON N2H 5Z6

519-954-7777

519-722-1215

