Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 BMW X5

130,230 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

AutoSmarto

519-748-6001

Contact Seller
2010 BMW X5

2010 BMW X5

30i

Watch This Vehicle

2010 BMW X5

30i

Location

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

130,230KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6059949
  • Stock #: AUT-552
  • VIN: 5UXFE4C59AL383428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 130,230 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Laoded, 7 passenger vehicle, Like new in and out, Panoramic sunroof, Heated power leather seats,Low mileage, ABS, Traction control, Air condition, Bluetooth, Heate Steering wheel, Steering wheel controls, CD Player, Back up sensors, and many many more.

Taxes and License fees extra.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoSmarto

2009 Honda Civic DX
 142,366 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2008 BMW 3 Series 33...
 83,076 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2011 BMW X5 35i
 133,463 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic

Email AutoSmarto

AutoSmarto

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

Call Dealer

519-748-XXXX

(click to show)

519-748-6001

Alternate Numbers
519-748-6011
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory