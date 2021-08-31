Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows, Cloth Seat Trim!
$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term is a 72-month finance on approved credit. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
The Chevy Cobalt is a small car with a lot of space and a ton of style. This 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt is for sale today.
As an alternative to cars like the Honda Civic and Hyundai Elantra, the Cobalt's value is hard to beat. The 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt blends attractive styling with respectable performance returning great fuel economy. The Cobalt adds standard amenities that make the vehicle a smoother, more comfortable and even more practical choice. The Cobalt offers something for everyone. This sedan has 124,884 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.2L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows, Cloth Seat Trim.
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING!
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions - Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals - Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians - 30-Day/2,000-Kilometer Comprehensive Coverage - Carfax Vehicle History Report - Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available - Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late!
At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience.
Were so confident in our pricing philosophy that if you find a vehicle at another dealership with similar kilometers, features and vehicle history, well not only match that price, but well also make sure to beat it!
Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan! o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Type of tires: Touring AS
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Front Independent Suspension
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
External temperature display
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Center Console: Full
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Cloth Seat Trim
Radio data system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6
Power remote trunk release
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Rear door type: Trunk
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Clock: In-radio display
Machined aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Grille with body-coloured bar
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Overall height: 1,450 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.4 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.8 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 397 L
Fuel Capacity: 49 L
Curb weight: 1,288 kg
Overall Length: 4,580 mm
Overall Width: 1,738 mm
Wheelbase: 2,623 mm
Front Head Room: 979 mm
Rear Head Room: 958 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,063 mm
Rear Leg Room: 853 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,346 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,305 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,261 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,178 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Manual child safety locks
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.