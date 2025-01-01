Menu
<p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2 BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618 2010 Chevrolet Equinox 6-cylinder, automatic with 164900 KM in excellent condition, very clean in & out, drives smoothly, no rust, oil sprayed yearly, power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, CD player, remote starter, and more......... This SUV comes with safety, a 3-month or 3000 km warranty( powertrain silver that covers up to $1000 per claim.) </span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Selling for $6999 PLUS TAX, license fee. Please contact us at 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618 </span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, #2, Breslau ON. N0B1M0</span></p>

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

164,900 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
164,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2CNFLDEY9A6341344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
226-240-7618

