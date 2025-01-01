$6,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
226-240-7618
Certified
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,900 KM
Vehicle Description
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2 BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618 2010 Chevrolet Equinox 6-cylinder, automatic with 164900 KM in excellent condition, very clean in & out, drives smoothly, no rust, oil sprayed yearly, power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, CD player, remote starter, and more......... This SUV comes with safety, a 3-month or 3000 km warranty( powertrain silver that covers up to $1000 per claim.)
Selling for $6999 PLUS TAX, license fee. Please contact us at 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618
Vehicle Features
Kitchener
