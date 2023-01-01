Menu
2010 Chevrolet Malibu

130,491 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

LS

LS

Location

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

+ taxes & licensing

130,491KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10354998
  • Stock #: 23421A
  • VIN: 1G1ZB5E03AF261525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23421A
  • Mileage 130,491 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

