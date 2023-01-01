$5,999+ tax & licensing
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2010 Chevrolet Malibu
LS
Location
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
130,491KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10354998
- Stock #: 23421A
- VIN: 1G1ZB5E03AF261525
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 130,491 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
