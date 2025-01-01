Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Chrysler 300

159,965 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Chrysler 300

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
12461143

2010 Chrysler 300

Touring

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 12461143
  2. 12461143
  3. 12461143
  4. 12461143
  5. 12461143
  6. 12461143
  7. 12461143
  8. 12461143
  9. 12461143
  10. 12461143
  11. 12461143
  12. 12461143
  13. 12461143
  14. 12461143
  15. 12461143
  16. 12461143
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,965KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CA5CV0AH112328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C2328
  • Mileage 159,965 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

High Output

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2RS for sale in Kitchener, ON
2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2RS 158,713 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Nissan Sentra SV 156,231 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Challenger SRT8 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Dodge Challenger SRT8 21,552 KM $47,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2010 Chrysler 300