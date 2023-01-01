Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

257,253 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

257,253KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10528500
  • Stock #: 169830XZ
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE1AR160288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 169830XZ
  • Mileage 257,253 KM

Vehicle Description

16" Wheel Covers, 16" x 6.5" Steel Wheels, 3.434 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Autostick Automatic Transmission, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 24F SE - Canada Value Package, Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Spoiler, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.

SE 3.3L V6 OHV FWD 4-Speed Automatic VLP
Stone White Clearcoat

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

