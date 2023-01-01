$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!
Location
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
- Stock #: 169830XZ
- VIN: 2D4RN4DE1AR160288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 257,253 KM
Vehicle Description
16" Wheel Covers, 16" x 6.5" Steel Wheels, 3.434 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Autostick Automatic Transmission, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 24F SE - Canada Value Package, Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Spoiler, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.
SE 3.3L V6 OHV FWD 4-Speed Automatic VLP
Stone White Clearcoat
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
